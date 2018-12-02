Under garb of ABC: 'Dogs were caught, killed and sold as cheap meat to eateries, hostels'

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Is dog meat being supplied to eateries and hostels in the district? Yes, if the city Corporation's veterinarian in charge of Animal Birth Control (ABC) is to be believed. The vet Dr K K Baby also suspects the involvement of a 'mafia' behind the entire operation.

Recently, P T S Unni, president of the Animal Lovers Club, had filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner in this regard. Since majority of the dog missing cases are reported from rural areas as mentioned in the complaint, it was forwarded to the rural police for further inquiry. In the complaint, the Animal Lover's Club voiced apprehension that an unauthorised agency, under the garb of Animal Birth Control programme, might have picked up stray dogs and even sold the dog meat for human consumption.

Unni said some people are selling cheap meat to eateries and hostels, where cheap meat dishes are available.

"This came to notice when dogs were not returned to the spot after the ABC surgery. Though the dogs live in streets, they are friendly with the local people. These people have noted that the dogs had not

returned after they were picked up for the surgery," he said.

In the agenda circulated ahead of the Corporation council meeting too, complaints of street dogs being used to adulterate meat, found mention. The council was discussing the proposal to buy a vehicle for the ABC hospital of the civic body.

Dr Baby said the department fears that if they take a vehicle for rent on transporting the dogs caught, unscrupulous people can influence the owner of the vehicle and use it for illegal activity.

"The hospital has submitted a proposal to buy a vehicle after initially deciding to hire one," he said. The vet said a dog survey conducted by the civic body had found that dogs were missing from several areas in the city.