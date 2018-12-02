Sabarimala row: Hindu organisations to form human wall against discrimination towards women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A meeting of Hindu community organisations, convened by the government on Saturday in the wake of the Sabarimala issue, decided to form a human wall by women from Kasargod to the state capital on January 1.​

The programme titled ‘Don’t make Kerala a lunatic asylum again’ is in the wake of protests by a small section of society against ending discrimination towards women, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, said.

Around 170 representatives of various communities attended the meeting. The NSS did not take part in it. The SNDP Yogam was represented by general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Don’t act like an angry bull: Vellappally to NSS



The NSS should not be like a bull that gets charged when seeing red, SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan told reporters on Saturday.

2 AP women return after protests at Sabarimala



Two young women from Andhra Pradesh returned to Pampa after a vain bid to offer worship at Lord Ayyappa temple on Saturday following protests.

BJP MP V Muralidharan registered his protest over the Sabarimala issue in the MPs’ meet called by the Chief Minister on Saturday. He was seen wearing a black badge.

Police play down rewards to women cops as routine; Sasikala refuses to rise to the bait.