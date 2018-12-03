BJP activists stage protests against Pinarayi Vijayan

Home States Kerala

Meanwhile, BJP leaders took out a march to the programme venue to register their protest over the arrest of BJP general secretary K Surendran over the Sabarimala issue. 

CHENGANNUR: BJP activists staged protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at various places in Chengannur on Sunday. Yuvamorcha workers waved black flag at the Chief Minister on MC Road at Mulakkuzha, near here, while he was on his way to the inaugural venue of the CaRe Home project of the government.

Later, when the Chief Minister started addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the CaRe Home project at Chengannur Engineering College, Mahila Morcha activists, including district secretary Shyamala Krishnakumar and five others, protested by chanting ‘Swami Sharanam’. They were arrested and removed from the venue by the police.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders took out a march to the programme venue to register their protest over the arrest of BJP general secretary K Surendran over the Sabarimala issue.  However, the police blocked them near the Government Hospital, around 100 metre away from the Engineering College.

According to the BJP leaders, the police were torturing K Surendran over the agitations in Sabarimala. BJP district general secretary M V Gopakumar said the police action reminds one of the Emergency period.

