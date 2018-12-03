Women wall a sugar-coated poison: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The human wall to be formed by women from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram on New Year day, announced by the government, is nothing but poison with a sugar coating as it will lead to communal polarisation, said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. The LDF is trying to create a wedge in society through such actions which will result in polarisation along communal and casteist lines, he told reporters here on Sunday.

Chennithala demanded the government come out with a White Paper on the renaissance meeting convened by the CM. He said while the government had invited 190 community organisations, only 80 had participated and it is the government’s responsibility to keep the public in the loop regarding the outfits which had actually shown up. He said the VSDP and Dheevara Sabha, two powerful outfits which attended the programme, had expressed their dissent. The presence of SNDP and KPMS is in no way a big draw for the government. He said there is not even a single woman in the committee formed to oversee the preparations for the women’s human wall.

Chennithala sarcastically said while the BJP is trying to usurp the legacy of Sardar Vallabhai Patel by constructing a towering statue of one of the tallest leaders of the freedom struggle, the CPM is engaged in efforts to claim the legacy of Renaissance in which the party never had any role. He said the government money is being misused through funding for women’s human wall programme and the expenditure could have been avoided in the light of the flood havoc and ensuing cash crunch.

UDF dharna in all 140 constituencies on December 5

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has said the UDF would be staging dharna in all 140 Assembly constituencies in the state on December 5 in protest against the government action in Sabarimala. Ramesh said the government has totally failed in providing a free and peaceful darshan for the devotees reaching Sabarimala. He also lashed out at the BJP and said the violent agitations conducted by it has created a fear psychosis in the minds of devotees resulting in the fall of attendance. He said the UDF is conducting dharna’s across the state to highlight the teething issues in Sabarimala and to take up the before the people of the state.