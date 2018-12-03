Home States Kerala

Donkeys at Sabarimala have more grace than temple tantri: PWD Minister Sudharakaran

The Minister has been cut up with the Sabarimala tantri family ever since they threatened to close down the temple in case a women in the age group 10 to 50 arrives to pray at the shrine.

Published: 03rd December 2018 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala PWD Minister and CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran

Kerala PWD Minister and CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala PWD Minister and CPI-M leader G Sudhakaran on Sunday slammed the Sabarimala temple tantri saying the donkeys in the temple town have more grace.

Sudhakaran, known for his sharp tongue, made the observation at an inaugural speech at a cultural event here.

The Minister has been cut up with the Sabarimala tantri family ever since they threatened to close down the temple in case a women in the age group 10 to 50 arrives to pray at the shrine in line with a Supreme Court verdict.

The members of the Kantararu family hold the tantric rights of the Sabarimala temple. The present chief tantri is Kantararu Rajeevaru.

Sudhakaran said they (tantris) do not appear to have any attachment or concern towards Lord Ayyappa.

"At the temple town, it is the donkeys that do most of the work. Till date they have not gone on any protest. After their hard work they take rest near the Pamba river. These donkeys have more grace than the tantri," said a fuming Sudhakaran.

At the temple town, donkeys carry most goods from the base camp at Pamba to the hill temple. 

Sabarimala row Sudhakaran

