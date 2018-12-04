Home States Kerala

A Shahjahan is new chairman of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education

Shahjahan was previously Kollam District Collector, director of Public Instructions and director of Rural Development, Local Self Government and Social Justice Department.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  General Education secretary A Shahjahan took over from Usha Titus, Higher Education secretary, as chairman and managing director of Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). 

Shahjahan was previously Kollam District Collector, director of Public Instructions and director of Rural Development, Local Self Government and Social Justice Department. KITE is a state government initiative to promote and implement modernisation of educational institutions in the state, through IT, capacity building, e-learning and satellite-based education.

