Acquittals: Sobha Surendran moves HC

In fact, the Supreme Court in the State of Gujarat v Kishanbhai case had directed all the state governments to make the investigation officer accountable for all acquittals in criminal cases.

KOCHI:  BJP state general secretary Sobha Surendran on Monday filed a petition before the Kerala High Court seeking a directive to the state government to furnish the details of all cases that resulted in acquittals from January 7, 2014, till now and also the designation and names of the officers who had investigated the cases.

In fact, the Supreme Court in the State of Gujarat vs Kishanbhai case had directed all the state governments to make the investigation officer accountable for all acquittals in criminal cases. However, so far, the state government had not complied with the directives. Had the state government implemented the Supreme Court order, there would not have been mass illegal arrests in the state in the recent past, the plea stated. The petition also sought a directive to take disciplinary action against the police officers who had investigated the criminal cases that resulted in acquittals.

She alleged the police were registering a large number of false cases against the poor and the downtrodden in the state. No action was taken against the police officers concerned even if the persons against whom the cases are filed are acquitted. The police believe no authorities would question their actions, the plea stated.

