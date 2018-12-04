Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi hints at relaxing media restrictions

Pinarayi made it categorically clear the circular was not aimed at blocking the media, but to facilitate it to function properly.

Published: 04th December 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hinting at relaxing the recent circular imposing restrictions on media reporting of government functions, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said necessary amendments would be brought in. Pinarayi made it categorically clear the circular was not aimed at blocking the media, but to facilitate it to function properly.

There have been demands from various corners including the Opposition and journalist fraternity that the circular should be withdrawn. In his response to a submission from K C Joseph, the Chief Minister said new instructions have been given to facilitate Public Relations Department to coordinate all government-related information and ensure the print and visual media are able to carry out their functions in an effective manner.

“Earlier there were certain criteria in this regard. With the circular, some concerns have come up on certain proposals. After verifying the exiting norms, adequate changes would be introduced,” said Pinarayi. “It’s not for restricting the media, but to ensure better and effective functioning,” he added.

The attempt is to ensure all media get information at the press conferences and responses made by CM, ministers and top officers at various places.  Government sources said the confusion came up since the circular was issued by the Home Department, not the PRD.

