Cracks have already appeared in women wall, says Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cracks have already started appearing in the women’s human wall to be formed on January 1 as announced by the Chief Minister, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday. Many organisations which attended the CM’s meeting the other day had dissociated themselves from the programme. Chennithala denied saying he will bring down the women’s human wall. Instead, he had said the people will demolish it.

He refuted the CM’s charge he had referred to the outfits which attended the CM-chaired meeting as casteist. He pooh-poohed the CPM claims on having ushered in Renaissance. The Opposition leader demanded to know how C P Sugathan a former Kar Sevak, who had been in Ayodhya, was present at the CM’s meeting which was conspicuous for the absence of any leader from the minority community. Chennithala warned the CM the Opposition will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation.

Brahmana Sabha cries off

Kerala Brahmana Sabha does not want to associate itself with the Renaissance committee formed after the meeting convened by the Chief Minister. This was stated by Brahmana Sabha state president Karimpuzha Raman in a release on Monday. The organisation will not cooperate with any move to alter the age-old customs and traditions, it said. Reacting to this, the CM said if Raman does not want to join the movement, it’s better that he stays away.