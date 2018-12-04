Home States Kerala

Cracks have already appeared in women wall, says Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala

He refuted the CM’s charge he had referred to the outfits which attended the CM-chaired meeting as casteist.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Cracks have already started appearing in the women’s human wall to be formed on January 1 as announced by the Chief Minister, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday. Many organisations which attended the CM’s meeting the other day had dissociated themselves from the programme.  Chennithala denied saying he will bring down the women’s human wall. Instead, he had said the people will demolish it.

He refuted the CM’s charge he had referred to the outfits which attended the CM-chaired meeting as casteist.  He pooh-poohed the CPM claims on having ushered in Renaissance.  The Opposition leader demanded to know how C P Sugathan a former Kar Sevak, who had been in Ayodhya, was present at the CM’s meeting which was conspicuous for the absence of any leader from the minority community.  Chennithala warned the CM the Opposition will not be cowed down by threats and intimidation. 

Brahmana Sabha cries off
Kerala Brahmana Sabha does not want to associate itself with the Renaissance committee formed after the meeting convened by the Chief Minister. This was stated by Brahmana Sabha state president Karimpuzha Raman in a release on Monday. The organisation will not cooperate with any move to alter the age-old customs and traditions, it said. Reacting to this, the CM said if Raman does not want to join the movement, it’s better that he stays away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Renaissance committee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp