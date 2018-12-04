Home States Kerala

Govt should take Sabarimala devotees into confidence: BJP's Saroj Pandey

She said the issue of Sabarimala pilgrims and the police atrocities against BJP workers will be raised both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Saroj Pandey

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai and state general secretary M T Ramesh holding a discussion over who should translate BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey MP’s speech during the inauguration of the relay hunger strike by state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan in front of the Secretariat, on Monday | B P Deepu/EPS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey MP, who inaugurated party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan’s indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the state Secretariat here on Monday,  urged the state government to take the pilgrims into confidence and arrive at a consensus on the Sabarimala issue. 

She said the issue of Sabarimala pilgrims and the police atrocities against BJP workers will be raised both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to her, the BJP MPs, who  visited Kerala  on a fact-finding mission at the behest of party chief Amit Shah, had met several people including the victims of police high-handedness. She said the MPs will submit  a detailed report to the party president once they get back to New Delhi.

Pandey said the BJP central brass is with the protest launched by the party state unit and Sabarimala Karma Samithi, with  Shah keeping a close watch on the unfolding developments. The Sabarimala issue would not have taken  an ugly turn if the government had acted judiciously.

 BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai presided over the meeting which was addressed by party MPs Prahlad Joshi, Nalin Kumar Kattil and SC Morcha national president Vinod Sonkar.  BJP state leaders O Rajagopal MLA, M T Ramesh, B Gopalakrishnan, V K Sajeevan and S Suresh were present.

‘A Gandhian protest against govt atrocities’
T’Puram:BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan is conducting a Gandhian protest against the demonic rule of the state government, which is resorting to draconian measures and foisting criminal cases on Ayyappa devotees. He was addressing the relay hunger strike being staged by A N Radhakrishnan here.

Pillai said the agitation is in its third stage and the party activists and Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers are upbeat on the success of the agitation. Pillai said the BJP is on the forefront of the agitations against the arrest of K Surendran and it will take the movement to the grass-roots level. He said the four-member BJP delegation met K Surendran at Poojapura Central Prison and he told them about the about the atrocities meted out to him by the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saroj Pandey Sabarimala devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp