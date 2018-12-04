Govt should take Sabarimala devotees into confidence: BJP's Saroj Pandey

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national general secretary Saroj Pandey MP, who inaugurated party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan’s indefinite relay hunger strike in front of the state Secretariat here on Monday, urged the state government to take the pilgrims into confidence and arrive at a consensus on the Sabarimala issue.

She said the issue of Sabarimala pilgrims and the police atrocities against BJP workers will be raised both in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. According to her, the BJP MPs, who visited Kerala on a fact-finding mission at the behest of party chief Amit Shah, had met several people including the victims of police high-handedness. She said the MPs will submit a detailed report to the party president once they get back to New Delhi.

Pandey said the BJP central brass is with the protest launched by the party state unit and Sabarimala Karma Samithi, with Shah keeping a close watch on the unfolding developments. The Sabarimala issue would not have taken an ugly turn if the government had acted judiciously.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai presided over the meeting which was addressed by party MPs Prahlad Joshi, Nalin Kumar Kattil and SC Morcha national president Vinod Sonkar. BJP state leaders O Rajagopal MLA, M T Ramesh, B Gopalakrishnan, V K Sajeevan and S Suresh were present.

‘A Gandhian protest against govt atrocities’

T’Puram:BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Monday said party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan is conducting a Gandhian protest against the demonic rule of the state government, which is resorting to draconian measures and foisting criminal cases on Ayyappa devotees. He was addressing the relay hunger strike being staged by A N Radhakrishnan here.

Pillai said the agitation is in its third stage and the party activists and Sabarimala Karma Samithi workers are upbeat on the success of the agitation. Pillai said the BJP is on the forefront of the agitations against the arrest of K Surendran and it will take the movement to the grass-roots level. He said the four-member BJP delegation met K Surendran at Poojapura Central Prison and he told them about the about the atrocities meted out to him by the police.