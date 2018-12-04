Inspire Perumbavoor a game changer for Kerala government schools

Home States Kerala

KOCHI:  The Inspire Perumbavoor programme has paved the way for enhancing the public education system and introducing new facilities in numerous schools in and around Perumbavoor Assembly constituency. The initiative is entering its third year this month. A release from the District Information Office stated new school buildings, school buses and facilities like smart classrooms and laptops were introduced in government schools as part of the programme. Eldhose Kunnampilly MLA said more projects will be introduced as part of the initiative.

New building
Academic buildings were constructed in nine schools. Of this, six schools belong to the lower primary level. In the past two years, I4.69 crore was spent on construction of new buildings. As part of the construction of a new academic building, I80 lakh was granted to Govt VHSS Iringol, I73 lakh to Govt APS Vengoor, I44 lakh to Govt APS Vaniyapilly, I55 lakh to Govt School, Pulluvazhy, I66 lakh to Govt APS Valiyachirangara, I43 lakh to District Education Training Centre Kurupampady, I23 lakh to Govt APS Thuruthy and I65 lakh to Govt UPS Kizhillam.

School buses
To ensure students reach home safely, school buses were provided to four government schools as part of the programme. Soon, three more schools will be given buses. 
 fund of I95 lakh has been utilised for procuring seven buses.

Smart classrooms and laptops
As part of Inspire Perumbavoor programme, smart classrooms were introduced in numerous schools. As many as 41 classrooms were upgraded to hi-tech classrooms in lower primary level. In the next four years, the entire lower primary section of the schools in Perumbavoor constituency will be made hi-tech. 
A fund of I28 lakh has been utilised for this purpose. Similarly, 129 laptops were provided to 63 schools in Perumbavoor. 

As many as 50 laptops were given to the computer laboratory in Perumbavoor Govt Polytechnic College. A fund of Rs 56 lakh was utilised for this purpose. In two schools, new kitchen facilities were set up. Kitchen facility will be provided to one more school before the end of this year.

Perumbavoor Environment Enrichment Programme (Peep)
Peep is introduced in Perumbavoor area through various schools in the constituency. This includes planting of fruit-bearing trees. Under Peep, 50,000 saplings were planted in various parts of Perumbavoor with the help of 105 schools.

Entrance coaching
For students who are looking to join engineering courses, a programme named For Future Education was launched in Perumbavoor recently. As many as 710  students underwent free entrance coaching for 21 days. Apart from this, training was also provided to students preparing for other competitive exams.

