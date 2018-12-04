Is Imphal out of India? BSNL’s IVRS in Kerala says so

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Is Imphal in Manipur an international destination for a Keralite? It seems so. If one dials a landline number, even if it is the office of Manipur Director General of Police (DGP), from a BSNL mobile in Kerala, an IVRS voice message says the number is an international one.

When the Manipur DGP’s landline number 0385-2451166 was dialled on Monday evening, the IVRS said “the number you have dialled is an international number. Please wait to continue to call.” When contacted, BSNL officers said it was a technical issue as they have flagged all international codes starting with 003.

“Customers used to receive a lot of fraud calls from numbers beginning with ISD Code 003 and if one accepts such calls, the receiver used to lose money. So we flagged this particular ISD code. If STD code 03 is getting the IVRS warning it as an international, then there is some error in the number analysis. We will look into it,” said a senior BSNL officer.