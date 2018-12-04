Home States Kerala

Is Imphal out of India? BSNL’s IVRS in Kerala says so

When the Manipur DGP’s landline number 0385-2451166 was dialled on Monday evening, the IVRS said “the number you have dialled is an international number. Please wait to continue to call.”

Published: 04th December 2018 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSNL-Reuters

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Is Imphal in Manipur an international destination for a Keralite? It seems so. If one dials a landline number, even if it is the office of Manipur Director General of Police (DGP), from a BSNL mobile in Kerala, an IVRS voice message says the number is an international one.

When the Manipur DGP’s landline number 0385-2451166 was dialled on Monday evening, the IVRS said “the number you have dialled is an international number. Please wait to continue to call.” When contacted, BSNL officers said it was a technical issue as they have flagged all international codes starting with 003.

“Customers used to receive a lot of fraud calls from numbers beginning with ISD Code 003 and if one accepts such calls, the receiver used to lose money. So we flagged this particular ISD code. If STD code 03 is getting the IVRS warning it as an international, then there is some error in the number analysis. We will look into it,” said a senior BSNL officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSNL IVRS Manipur international destination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp