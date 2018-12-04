Home States Kerala

Kudumbashree to be Biennale’s key food partner

The Kudumbashree Mission will be a major food partner of the upcoming fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be held from December 12 to March 29 at Fort Kochi.

Published: 04th December 2018

Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore and Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari after inking the MoU in the presence of Minister A C Moideen in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree Mission will be a major food partner of the upcoming fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale to be held from December 12 to March 29 at Fort Kochi. As part of its first step, an MoU has been signed between Kudumbashree executive director S Harikishore and Muziris Biennale foundation president Bose Krishnamachari in the presence of LSG Minister A C Moideen on Monday. In addition to the Kudumbashree food court, there will be manufacturing and sale of handicraft products made by Kudumbashree workers. 

Moreover, the talents of the workers, including their artistic skills, will also be exhibited during the event. 
The main venue of the upcoming edition will be at Cabral Yard. A total of 20 units of Cafe Kudumbashree will be functioning at the venue. A special seminar on women empowerment is the highlight of the 90-day event. The video on Kudumbashree will be played at the venues daily. 

‘Varayude Penma’, a unique art outreach initiative, which gave positive reviews in the last edition will be conducted in this edition too. The initiative will see 42 Kudumbashree workers – selected on the basis of artistic talent from across the state – participate in a four-day workshop from January 14-17 over which they will receive instruction and encouragement from professional artists and guided tours of Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) venues. 

K P Anil, private secretary to LSG Minister, assistant private secretary Santhosh Kumar, Kochi Biennale Foundation secretary V Sunil, Treasurer Bony Thomas, development officer S Rajendran Nair, Kudumbashree state assistant programme manager E Priya were present during the signing of the agreement.

Kudumbashree Biennale

