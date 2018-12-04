Home States Kerala

Kamal plans to wind up acting career with Indian 2, to immerse in politics

His fans will find the void he leaves behind a bit too big to fill, but the 64-year-old feels he has much more to do in his life outside the tinsel world, as a politician.

Published: 04th December 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan shares a light moment with Sabu M Jacob, Kitex MD and chief coordinator Twenty20 | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A synonym for versatility, Kamal Haasan has been a rich, evergreen presence in Indian cinema as an actor, choreographer, lyricist, singer, director and producer in a peerless career spanning more than five decades.  One cannot find fault with the four-time national award-winning actor if he feels there is nothing more left for him to prove in the world of films. 

His fans will find the void he leaves behind a bit too big to fill, but the 64-year-old feels he has much more to do in his life outside the tinsel world, as a politician. Speaking to media after the handover ceremony of God’s Villa — a community development initiative by Twenty20 Kizhakkambalam — Kamal outlined his future plans, primarily revolving around effective and sound leadership of his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’.

“Probably the upcoming ‘Indian 2’ will be my last movie. It’s time to focus fully on our party and the people in Tamil Nadu. Of course, my production company will continue in the field as we need funds to sustain our party,” said Kamal.

‘God’s Villa’ initiative gets fulsome praise   

The Twenty20 Kizhakambalam’s initiative under which it will convert Laksham Veedu colonies into proper houses - God’s Villas - won fulsome praise from actor Kamal Hassan. He expressed the desire to adopt the technique and co-opt the idea to replicate it in Tamil Nadu. “In the process of nation-building, this will definitely benefit the people of the state,” he said, while expressing his happiness at the prospect of co-opting  God’s Villas in the neighbouring state.

Kamal inaugurated the key handover by handing over the keys to Raji Velayudhan, one of the beneficiaries of God’s Villas’ initiative. Thirty-seven households, including Raji’s, were handed over keys at the function.  People from across Kizhakkambalam gathered to share the moment of joy. 

Sabu M Jacob, Twenty20 chief coordinator and Kitex group MD, presided. Makkal Needhi board members C K Kumaravel; Parajanarayanan; K V Jacob, Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat president; Jincy Aji, Kizhakkambalam grama panchayat vice-president and Navas Meeran,  Eastern Group MD were present. 

TAGS
Kamal Haasan Indian 2

