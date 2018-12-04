Pinarayi questions Mullappally’s silence

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran should explain why he didn’t take action if he had come across serious findings on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the Ishrat Jahan case, asked CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Strongly rejecting Mullappally’s allegations by the former Union minister of state that Loknath Behera was appointed as State Police Chief as per PM Modi’s instructions, Pinarayi wanted to know why Mullappally kept quiet till now.

Referring to the KPCC chief’s allegations that Behera whitewaLoknath Behera shed Modi and Amit Shah in the Ishrat Jahan case, Pinarayi criticised Mullappally. “If he had come across such serious findings why didn’t he take action immediately. Or why didn’t he bring it to the attention of his senior colleague P Chidambaram, the then Home Minister? So, without doing anything that time, coming up with such statements now, will not be useful,” Pinarayi said.

Mocking Mullappally, Pinarayi said it’s a known fact that Mullappally had no role to play in that department. Instead he tried to eliminate certain organisations in the state to target certain people through cases.

“When he was the union home minister, he was always seen at Kozhikode and Vadakara. Everybody knows that he had nothing much to do in that department. However if he had seen such a file, why no action was take? or why didn’t he wait till now? Why didn’t he make the statement when Behera was made DGP?” asked Vijayan.

Chennithala laments CM’s ignorance

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM’s ire against KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, over his remarks on Loknath Behera’s posting as DGP, was borne out of his complete ignorance of Parliamentary proceedings. Chennithala said Mullappally during his stint as a former Union MOS was privy to the top-secret files since he was in charge of internal security. A Union Minister having Cabinet rank usually has two Deputy Ministers. According to him, Mullappally does not resort to flippant talk and if he made a disclosure, it must indeed be true.