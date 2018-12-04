Home States Kerala

Pinarayi questions Mullappally’s silence

Referring to the KPCC chief’s allegations that Behera whitewashed Modi and Amit Shah in the Ishrat Jahan case, Pinarayi criticised Mullappally.

Published: 04th December 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran should explain why he didn’t take action if he had come across serious findings on Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the Ishrat Jahan case, asked CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Strongly rejecting Mullappally’s allegations by the former Union minister of state that Loknath Behera was appointed as State Police Chief as per PM Modi’s instructions, Pinarayi wanted to know why Mullappally kept quiet till now.

Referring to the KPCC chief’s allegations that Behera whitewaLoknath Behera shed Modi and Amit Shah in the Ishrat Jahan case, Pinarayi criticised Mullappally. “If he had come across such serious findings why didn’t he take action immediately. Or why didn’t he bring it to the attention of his senior colleague P Chidambaram, the then Home Minister? So, without doing anything that time, coming up with such statements now, will not be useful,” Pinarayi said. 

Mocking Mullappally, Pinarayi said it’s a known fact that Mullappally had no role to play in that department. Instead he tried to eliminate certain organisations in the state to target certain people through cases. 

“When he was the union home minister, he was always seen at Kozhikode and Vadakara. Everybody knows that he had nothing much to do in that department.  However if he had seen such a file, why no action was take? or why didn’t he wait till now? Why didn’t he make the statement when Behera was made DGP?” asked Vijayan.

Chennithala laments CM’s ignorance
T’Puram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying the CM’s ire against KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran, over his remarks on Loknath Behera’s posting as DGP, was borne out of his complete ignorance of Parliamentary proceedings. Chennithala said Mullappally during his stint as a former Union MOS was privy to the top-secret files since he was in charge of internal security. A Union Minister having Cabinet rank usually has two Deputy Ministers. According to him, Mullappally does not resort to flippant talk and if he made a disclosure, it must indeed be true. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran Loknath Behera Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp