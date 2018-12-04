Sabarimala issue: Kerala moves SC to transfer all cases before HC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/ THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to transfer all pending cases before High Court related to Sabarimala to the apex court. The government also wants a stay on all cases being considered by the High Court. The Devaswom Bench of the High Court is considering 23 writ petitions on Sabarimala. The state government’s transfer petition also seeks a stay on the directives of the Devaswom bench.

Stating that all petitions should be heard in the apex court, the state said the High Court was passing orders ‘against the spirit of the Constitution bench’s judgement’. Despite the deployment of a large contingent of police officers and security enforcement forces, the state government has been unable to implement the order, the petition said. The government also claimed that if the High Court continues to conduct proceedings on the case, it will make it difficult for the state due to contradictory rulings.

The government will file another petition against the HC order appointing a three-member observer’s panel for Sabarimala. The panel includes Justice S Sirijagan, Justice P R Raman and DGP A Hemachandran. The committee held its first meeting in Aluva. The Supreme Court will hear the review petitions against the order allowing women of all ages to the shrine on January 22.

On asked about the state government’s decision to approach the apex court, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has sought for legal advice, based on which appropriate decision would be taken. To further questions on criticisms from the High Court and the HC’s decision to appoint a three-member panel, the chief minister said he does not want to make public comments in this regard.