CM just repeating Minister Jaleel’s arguments: PK Firos

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he is misleading the Assembly in the K T Jaleel nepotism issue.The MYL leader, referring to the reply given by the CM stating the government has not incurred a loss due to the appointment of the minister’s kin, said Pinarayi’s argument is entirely misleading. “The argument of the CM is baseless,” said Firos, addressing reporters on Tuesday.

“The minister’s relative K T Adeeb had accepted a salary from the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation despite being illegally appointed.” He demanded a detailed probe into the appointment and related matters.

Firos rejected the CM’s argument the deputation of staff from South Indian Bank was similar to those from cooperative banks. “There is a Supreme Court order clarifying private banks are not statutory institutions. The CM’s argument Cabinet approval is not necessary for taking a decision regarding educational qualification of the candidate is also wrong,” he said.