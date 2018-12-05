Home States Kerala

CM just repeating Minister Jaleel’s arguments: PK Firos

Firos rejected the CM’s argument the deputation of staff from South Indian Bank was similar to those from cooperative banks.

Published: 05th December 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

PK Firos

Muslim Youth League state general secretary PK Firos (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Muslim Youth League (MYL) state general secretary P K Firos has lashed out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging he is misleading the Assembly in the K T Jaleel nepotism issue.The MYL leader, referring to the reply given by the CM stating the government has not incurred a loss due to the appointment of the minister’s kin, said Pinarayi’s argument is entirely misleading. “The argument of the CM is baseless,” said Firos, addressing reporters on Tuesday.

“The minister’s relative K T Adeeb had accepted a salary from the Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation despite being illegally appointed.” He demanded a detailed probe into the appointment and related matters.

Firos rejected the CM’s argument the deputation of staff from South Indian Bank was similar to those from cooperative banks. “There is a Supreme Court order clarifying private banks are not statutory institutions. The CM’s argument Cabinet approval is not necessary for taking a decision regarding educational qualification of the candidate is also wrong,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P K Firos Muslim Youth League K T Jaleel PK Firos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp