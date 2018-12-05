I don’t have the history of political killings: Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran lashed out against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said he does not have the history of conducting serial killings to eliminate political rivals and added he had not ditched those who had stood with him.

He was speaking to reporters at Indira Bhawan on Tuesday. In response to the Chief Minister scoffing at him the other day, Mullappally said he has never been a votary of violent politics and had won the Kannur Lok Sabha seat five times in a row.

He said he was the first Congressman to get elected from Kannur Lok Sabha constituency after Independence which is the home ground of Pinarayi Vijayan. He also said he had wrested the CPM citadel Vadakara with a majority of 56,000 votes. He said in the previous election, the CPM had won the same seat with a margin of 1,50,000 votes. Mullappally said when he was the Kannur MP, Pinarayi Vijayan was Kuthuparamba MLA and even CPM men in that constituency had privately complained the MLA was never seen in the constituency.

Mullappally said even now, Kuthuparamba is one of the most underdeveloped constituencies of the state and this was the contribution of Pinarayi. He said the records with the Home Department will reveal as to how many days he was in Kerala and Vadakara constituency as the tour programme of Union ministers will be available with them. It may be noted Pinarayi had earlier said Mullappally did not have any job in New Delhi and was always seen loitering around in Kerala and Vadakara constituency.