KSRTC to reduce off-road rate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With duty revision of KSRTC’s mechanical staff, it is able to avoid the idle time spent by the workers. Before restructuring the duty pattern of the mechanical staff, the off-road rate in 2017 was 12.06 per cent and after restructuring the corporation was able to reduce the rate to 9.94 per cent in 2017 and 9.5 per cent in 2018.

Now, the corporation aims at reducing the rate to 5 percent. To reduce the workload of the staff and to increase productivity, vehicles with modern equipment are being provided.

The corporation is currently examining the work norms of the mechanical staff.