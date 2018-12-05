Home States Kerala

KSRTC to reduce off-road rate

Now, the corporation aims at reducing the rate to 5 percent.

Published: 05th December 2018 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC is currently examining the work norms of the mechanical staff ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With duty revision of KSRTC’s mechanical staff, it is able to avoid the idle time spent by the workers. Before restructuring the duty pattern of the mechanical staff, the off-road rate in 2017 was 12.06 per cent and after restructuring the corporation was able to reduce the rate to 9.94 per cent in 2017 and 9.5 per cent in 2018.

Now, the corporation aims at reducing the rate to 5 percent. To reduce the workload of the staff and to increase productivity, vehicles with modern equipment are being provided.

The corporation is currently examining the work norms of the mechanical staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp