‘Sarathi’ implemented in 13 RT offices in Kerala

Sindhu Choodan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE online service project of Kerala Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) ‘Sarathi’ is under way at RT offices. In the initial phase it has been implemented in 13 offices. In the second phase, the project will be implemented in 20 other offices. ‘mParivahan’ - an exclusive Android-based app to support the online service, used to digitalise only the transport related documents is in a testing stage.

The project that aims to replace paperwork and to revolutionise the issuance of various licences will cover all 73 regional transport offices in the state.“By the end of this year the state MVD will be fully computerised through Sarathi. Close on the lines of Sarathi, MVD is ready with its next project ‘Vahan’- a software for vehicle registration and permit,” said Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.The department is in the computerisation process and Sarathi will put on show the latest possibilities in e-based paperless administration, he added.

mParivahan app

Motorists will no longer be required to carry hard copies of the transport-related certificates along with them unless necessary. The application, which could be installed in smartphones, would thereby minimise the use of physical documents and enable paperless governance.

The mParivahan application can be utilised to present driving licence, registration certificate, insurance certificate and other transport related documents in the electronic form during vehicle checks.Other additional facilities of the app is that, it will help public to locate the nearest RTO and know the current traffic status of any location. Even road offences can be reported easily through the app by directly uploading the photos of the offence in the app. “At present, the department is in the process of studying the compatibility of the app in state roads. As well as it is planning to include additional features based on the state requirement,” said a transport officer who is part of the project.The MVD is depending heavily on its ‘Smart Move Software’ with an exclusive server for processing various files related to computerised vehicle registration and issuance of licences.It will migrate completely to the new system in all RT

offices, where an applicant can enjoy paperless procedures.

Going on a smart drive

In the second phase, the project will be implemented in 20 other offices.

mParivahan application can be utilised to present driving licence, registration certificate in electronic form during vehicle checks