Former CM VS Achuthanandan slams proposed women’s human wall

Copying the customs and celebrations of Hindutva ideologists is not in keeping with the method and style of class struggle, said VS.

Published: 05th December 2018 08:17 AM

Senior CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is pressing ahead with plans for the proposed women’s human wall to be formed by Renaissance organisations from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram on New Year’s Day,  CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan has flayed the government’s move.

Copying the customs and celebrations of Hindutva ideologists is not in keeping with the method and style of class struggle, said VS. A class war that seeks to join hands with caste organisations like the NSS does not behove the Communist way of revolution, VS said.

In an apparent dig at the Chief Minister, who had convened a meeting of various community-based organisations the other day, VS said it is a fascist government which “tries to appease caste-based organisations in an attempt to raise the saffron flag in the society. We cannot follow the same”.

