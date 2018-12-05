Home States Kerala

With eyes on the prize, Saijith races ahead

The winner of the National Motocross Championship 2018 in the SX2 Category, Saijith says he has just started and a lot more is awaited.

Published: 05th December 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Jestin Abraham
Express News Service

 

KOZHIKODE: E S Saijith, a motocross racer, was just 19 when he made his first jump on a dirt
bike. It was such an exhilarating experience that he fell in love with bikes and the racing track instantly.  Since then, the young racer has dedicated himself to the track and training. And, Kozhikode has played an integral part in shaping the racer in Saijith. 

Six years down the line, Saijith, who hails from Thrissur, is now a well-known racer who has contested in around 200 events and had won the majority of them. But, it was recently he won his first national championship held in Baroda, Gujarat. The winner of the National Motocross Championship 2018 in the SX2 Category, Saijith says he has just started and a lot more is awaited.

"It was the second time I had contested in the national championship," said Saijith. The first attempt was made in 2017 and he had come out as the first runner-up.

“I want to contest in the SX1 category. That is where the best of the lots come. I have now won the SX2 category which has paved my ways to my dream race. I will be contesting in the SX1 category next year,” says an elated Saijith. Winning the SX2 title wasn't an easy task. The six-round championship was held in
different places in the country – Kochi, Goa, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Nasik and Baroda. Everywhere, Saijith had beaten hundreds of other riders from across the country to win the title.

For a racer, who had developed himself from the scratch, this is a great achievement. “I would not have come to the field if I had not met K C Rishin, my mentor and trainer,” says Saijith. “Rishin was
a racer I had always admired during my younger days. It was a moment for me when Rishin asked me whether I would like to join his team – Workshop 13, my racing team,” he added.

Workshop 13 has a tie-up with Kozhikode-based race organisers Calicut Riders Club. The races conducted in the city earned Saijith a lot of supporters who encouraged his growth as an ace racer. Even Rishin has high words for Saijith.

“I knew he was a talented biker. I had chosen him as I saw in him a lot of potential. He is a real gem and
can achieve more. A racer had to cover 10 double jumps, two triple jumps and two tabletop jumps in the SX2 category. This is done in a track which is just about 400 meters or 500 meters,” said Rishin.

Back home after the championship, Saijith is now on rest for a week and will begin his training for the next championship coming week. “I train at the track of Workshop 13. The training will commence soon. They are giving me the best of all facilities,” he said adding that his ambition is to participate in
international events and win those titles.

