Home States Kerala

Three-day security lockdown in Sabarimala to foil terror designs

Security measures were further tightened at Lord Ayyappa temple for three days from Tuesday in connection with the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A security officer stationed at the Sannidhanam in Sabarimala wipes his eyes during a parade staged on the eve of the December 6 anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Security measures were further tightened at Lord Ayyappa temple for three days from Tuesday in connection with the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. As part of tightening security, a joint parade of Central paramilitary force, including Rapid Action Force and National Disaster Response Force and commando force of Kerala police was taken out in the morning.

Special task personnel, bomb squad, mufti police and intelligence wing of police in adequate numbers were deployed to keep vigil to prevent any untoward incident, IG of police Dinendra Kashyap said. 

Instructions were given to security personnel to be pilgrim-friendly and the tightened security should not lead to any inconvenience to the pilgrims, the IG said. Adequate number of security personnel was deployed at important locations to keep watch on the movement of pilgrims and others, Kashyap said.
Restrictions at Sopanam

Restrictions were imposed on the pilgrims for darsan at the enclosure in front of the Sreekovil on Wednesday. Pilgrims will be allowed darsan only through the queues in front of the Sreekovil and the special queue will not be allowed on Wednesday as part of the security restrictions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp