ABASS’ free food facility commences at Nilakkal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) on Tuesday opened a free food distribution facility at Nilakkal pilgrim transit camp.

The facility near Lord Siva temple distributes food to pilgrims three times a day - from 7 am to 10 am; 12 noon to 3 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm - said ABASS Nilakkal camp officer Rajeev Konni.

The free food distribution will be widened during the peak days of the Mandala pooja season and will be available round-the-clock during the peak Makaravilakku season days, he said.

Seeks adequate premises

The ABASS camp officer sought immediate measures to lease out more premises for the preparation and distribution of free food.

ABASS office-bearers will meet the Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar and TDB members seeking to lease out additional land at Nilakkal in view of the several thousands pilgrims arriving at the pilgrim camp, Rajeev said.