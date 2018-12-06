Home States Kerala

Centre approves additional Rs 3,048 crore flood relief for Kerala

Rs 539 crore will be given to cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh and Rs 131 crore to Nagaland, which was also hit by floods.

Published: 06th December 2018 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala flood

An aerial view of flood-hit Aluva-Paravur region. ( Photo | Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala, which was hit by massive floods in August, will be given Rs 3,048 crore as an additional assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), officials said.

Besides, Rs 539 crore will be given to cyclone-hit Andhra Pradesh and Rs 131 crore to Nagaland, which was also hit by floods.

A High-Level Committee, headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday approved the additional assistance of Rs 3048.39 crore to Kerala, Rs 131.16 crore to Nagaland and Rs 539.52 crore to Andhra Pradesh, a home ministry spokesperson said.

The Kerala government had sought Rs 4,700 crore as compensation from the central government for the damage caused by the floods, which was termed as the worst in a century.

At least 488 people died in Kerala due to the rains and floods this monsoon, which hit 14 districts of the state.

The meeting of the Committee was held to consider the additional central assistance to Kerala, Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh, which were affected by floods, landslides and cyclone 'Titli', respectively.

Those who attended the meeting include Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture.

In case of any natural calamity beyond the coping capacity of a state, the state government submits a detailed memorandum indicating sector-wise details of damage and requirement of funds for relief operations of immediate nature, another official said.

As per the existing guidelines, the central government sends an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) for an on-the-spot assessment of damage and the additional requirement of funds.

The IMCT report is considered by the Sub-Committee of National Executive Committee (SC-NEC) headed by the Union home secretary in conformity with the norms and then by a high-level committee, chaired by the home minister for approving the quantum of additional assistance from the NDRF.

The financial mechanism to meet the rescue and relief expenditure during any notified disaster event is governed by guidelines pertaining to State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala floods Arun Jaitley NDRF flood relief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp