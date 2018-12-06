Home States Kerala

Inspector placed under suspension for compromising on K Surendran’s security

A reserve police inspector at the AR camp was suspended on Wednesday for compromising the security of BJP state general secretary K Surendran while escorting him to court.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:37 AM

K Surendran

Kerala BJP leader K Surendran (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A reserve police inspector at the AR camp was suspended on Wednesday for compromising the security of BJP state general secretary K Surendran while escorting him to court. South Zone IG Manoj Abraham suspended Inspector G Vikraman Nair, citing security lapse and indiscipline on the part of the officer.

The incident happened when Surendran, who was under judicial custody in connection with the Sabarimala protest, was taken from Kottarakkara sub jail to Ranni First class Judicial Magistrate court last month. The inspector disobeyed and misbehaved with his superiors who advised food from AR Camp for Surendran instead of food from a local restaurant.

The Kollam Rural SP and City Police Commissioner had recommended action against the officer. 
 

