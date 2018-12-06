Home States Kerala

Local Self Governments asked to inspect details of pensioners

The number of social security pensioners registered in the state is 44.29 lakh, said A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self Government in the Assembly.

Published: 06th December 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The number of social security pensioners registered in the state is 44.29 lakh, said A C Moideen, Minister for Local Self Government in the Assembly. Thiruvananthapuram has 4.63 lakh beneficiaries, which is the maximum number registered.  After checking the vehicle registration database, death registration database and social security pension database, the pension of 66,637 beneficiaries were temporarily blocked.

A total of 42,892 beneficiaries were found to have vehicles registered in their name and 23,745 beneficiaries were registered dead.The government has directed respective district local bodies to re-inspect the details and disburse the pension to the eligible beneficiaries, said the minister.

