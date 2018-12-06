Ministers assigned for human wall of women 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday assigned ministers for all districts to ensure the success of the human wall of women programme on January 1 to protect renaissance values. District collectors will convene meeting of stakeholders on December 10, 11 and 12 to form organising committees.

The chief minister had earlier convened a meeting of community organisations willing to join the efforts to protect renaissance values. The decision to form the human wall of women was taken at this meeting. Chief organiser of the programme will be the Department of Women and Child Development. Campaign programmes will be conducted by the Information and Public Relations Department.

Reshuffle of IAS officials

A major shake-up of the bureaucracy was also effected. Incumbent Planning and Economic Affairs Additional Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta will be posted as Additional Chief Secretary in Water Resources Department. He will continue to hold the additional charge of Housing Department. Incumbent Sports and Youth Affairs Principal Secretary A Jayathilak will be appointed as Planning and Economic Affairs Principal Secretary. Besides the present additional charges, he will hold the additional charges of Planning Board member secretary and Ports Department principal secretary.

GST Commissioner Rajan Khobragade will be given additional charge of Ayush Principal Secretary.

Incumbent Water Resources Secretary Tinku Biswal will be appointed Sports and Youth Affairs Secretary. She will hold additional charge of Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department. Incumbent Palakkad Sub-Collector Asif K Yusuf will be appointed as Thalassery Sub-Collector.

Revenue Department’s 50-cent land will be handed over to the Police Department for building the Pariyaram Medical College police station and staff quarters. The ownership of the land will be vested with the Revenue Department.

Salary revision

In a major move, the Cabinet decided to revise the salary of workmen officers in the electricity wing of Thrissur municipality.

Also, it gave the nod for regularising the 10 differently-abled persons working on temporary basis at the Vijnanamudranam press of State Institute of Languages.

Twenty-four daily wage staff working at the Kerala Shops and Commercial Establishments Workers Welfare Fund Board will be regularised.

Craft village

A project to start a craft village under the Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation at Kannambra in Palakkad will be given in-principle sanction. The project will be executed with KIIFB assistance. The village aims to give marketing opportunity to the beneficiaries of the business loan of the corporation. Sanction was given to open ten new sub-district offices of the corporation. Four each posts (total 40) have been sanctioned at these offices.