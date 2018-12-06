Parassinikadavu sex abuse case: Five people arrested

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Five people, including a lodge manager, were arrested by the Taliparamba police on Wednesday, in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case of a 16-year-old girl in a lodge at Parassinikkadavu.

Based on the statement of the girl, the police have also taken her father into custody. According to the police, K V Sandeep of Mattool, C P Shamsuddin of Kurumathur, V C Shabeer of Parippayi, K V Ayoob of Naduvil and K Pavithran of Arimbra, who is the manager of the lodge, were arrested by the Taliparamba principal SI K Dineshan and his team.

In her statement made before the police, the girl said it was a lady named Anjana who had befriended her through Facebook, beguiled her and took her to the lodge. The search for Anjana is also on as she is considered one of the conspirators behind the sex racket. In a complaint lodged with the CI of Women’s cell Kannur, it is said the girl was subjected to sexual abuse on November 13 and 19.