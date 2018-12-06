Home States Kerala

Team probing 2015 Paris attacks grills Islamic State operative in Kerala jail

The team reached Kochi on Tuesday night and visited the Viyyur jail, where Subahani is lodged, on Wednesday evening.

Published: 06th December 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A five-member team from a France police agency, which is probing the 2015 Paris attacks, interrogated Islamic State (IS) operative Subahani Haja Moideen at the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur on Wednesday.  

The team reached Kochi on Tuesday night and visited the Viyyur jail, where Subahani is lodged, on Wednesday evening.

Sources said the team grilled Subahani, a Thodupuzha native and an accused in an IS case registered by the NIA for nearly two hours. 

“The team comprised officers probing the Paris attack and officers from the French consulate. They had held at meeting with NIA officers at the latter’s office here before visiting the jail. The interrogation was carried out by NIA officers in the presence of the French team,” sources said.

The team will visit the jail again for interrogation on Thursday. “The NIA Court had given permission to interrogate Subahani for three days, that is, till Friday,” sources said.

Subahani, who joined the IS at Mosul and received armed training there, had been arrested after the NIA busted an IS module from Kanakamala in October, 2016. During interrogation then, he told NIA about foreign fighters, including the French national who led the IS unit in Mosul. 

As per his statement, he had been working for the IS regiment ‘Omer-Kathi-Kaliph’ and during his stay at Mosul, Abdel Hamid, Abdesalam and Mohammad Usman – involved in the Paris attack – had visited the camp to meet Abu Sulaiman, the commander of the regiment. However, Subahani denied having any information about the Paris attack. Post his arrest, NIA had filed two chargesheets in the case and the trial commenced at NIA Court here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2015 Paris attacks Islamic State

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp