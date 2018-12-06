Home States Kerala

Top names to be seen in action during Kerala's 'Popular Rally'

KOCHI: Some of the leading drivers in the country, including Bikku Babu from Tiruvalla; Younus Ilyas, Kollam; Jacob K J, Thrissur; Fabid Ahmer, Palakkad; Vigil Vijayan, Kothamangalam; Suraj Thomas, Prem Kumar and Pradeep Kumar, all hailing from Kottayam will be seen in action during the 24th Popular Rally which will be flagged off on December 13.

Babu, who is the National Autocross reigning champion, said youngsters from Kerala are displaying a passion for motorsport. “Platforms like the Popular Rally will work towards generating the interest among the youth in motorsport in the state,” he said. 

Autosport majors in the country, including  Mahindra Adventure, ARKA Motorsports and Team Champions, have already registered for the rally. Marking the official start of the rally, the supplementary regulations have been published on the website of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), which is motorsport’s governing body in the country, and Indian National Rally Championship(INRC).

After the flag off,  the rallyists will set off for Kuttikanam.  The scrutiny of cars will take place at Mundakkayam and the recce will be in the Mundakkayam - Kuttikanam sector, the following day. The Special Stages (SS) of the rally will commence at 6 am on December 15 from Mundakkayam. Those interested in watching the rally should be there at the designated spots on the SS Route before 6 am. Thereafter no movement will be allowed in the secured area until the stages are over. 

After the rally completes nine stages on December 15, two more stages will be held at Kuttikanam and Mundakkayam on December 16 from 6 am. Thereafter the rallyists will head back to Kochi for the Super Special Stage (SSS) at HMT Colony Road, Kalamassery at 3 pm.   

