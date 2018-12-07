Alappuzha in a festive mood

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: With the 59th Kerala State School Arts Festival all set to begin here on Friday, Alappuzha has literally got into the festive mood. The three-day cultural extravaganza of music, dance and art-lit, which will be staged across 29 venues, has generated great interest among the people. The event will see over 14,000 students from across the state vying for honours in 239 categories.

Unlike the previous years’ trend of holding a cultural procession, the events will begin with the hoisting of the festival flag at Leo XIII HSS at 9 am on Friday.

Though the Education Department, which organises the fest, has avoided all luxuries as part of the cost-cutting plan, the department along with the district administration is working hard to provide a festive treat to the audience as well as the participants. Contrary to last year, when the government had spent a huge amount for the construction of the main pavilion, this year only a 10,000-sq ft main pavilion is built.

“Though comparatively a lesser amount is allotted for the state school fest this year, we are working hard to make it a memorable event for the participants as well as the audience. The organising committee is keenly watching the preparations to make the festival a huge success,” said S Suhas, District Collector.

Meanwhile, the government’s decision to continue with the grading system in the 59th school arts festival will provide relief to the participants as it will help reduce unhealthy practices in the competitions.