Govt petitions SC against HC-appointed committee

The state government has approached the Supreme Court against the three-member observer panel on Sabarimala appointed by the High Court.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has approached the Supreme Court against the three-member observer panel on Sabarimala appointed by the High Court. The government petition said such a committee was impractical and hence be disbanded.

The government views the panel as an encroachment on the executive and the police. The government’s petition said it would welcome a panel appointed by the apex court. The High Court-appointed panel comprises Justice S Sirijagan, Justice P R Raman and DGP A Hemachandran. The committee had visited Sabarimala and submitted a report to the HC recently.  

The government is of the view that it has been trying to implement the SC verdict in the Sabariamala issue. If at all there’s a supervisory mechanism, it should come from the SC. 

