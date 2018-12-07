Sabarimala temple: SC refuses urgent hearing on Kerala's plea against security panel
The Kerala High Court recently appointed a three-member panel to oversee security and other arrangements at the historic hill-top shrine in Kerala following recent incidents of violence there.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to the Kerala government's plea challenging the High Court order to appoint a three-member monitoring committee to oversee security and other activities at the Sabarimala temple.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said the state government's fresh plea against the appointment of a three-member panel would be taken up in regular court.
The state government had earlier sought the transfer of pending petitions from the high court to the Supreme court.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by then Chief Justice Dipak Misra said in a 4:1 verdict that banning the entry of women into the shrine is gender discrimination and the practice violates the rights of Hindu women.