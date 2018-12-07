Home States Kerala

Kerala will retrieve land if Centre divests stakes in CPSUs: Minister E P Jayarajan

Published: 07th December 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will retrieve the land it has provided to the Central public sector units (CPSUs) operating in the state if the Centre divest its stake in them, said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.

Jayarajan said Central PSUs were given land for free and /or on lease in the state. Similarly parcels of land were given free or on lease for the private industries too.

“Private firms like Gwalior Rayons and Perumbavoor Rayons were given land. Since the companies have become financial unviable , the government is planning to take back land. The government will later decide what to do with the land,” Jayarajan said in his reply to a Calling Attention motion moved by M Swaraj MLA. 

The Niti Aayog recommendation to sell off government shares in central PSUs will affect the state’s economy and trade, he said. The government has written to the Centre asking it to return the land allotted to HMT at Kalamasserry. “But we are yet to get any reply,” he said.

Jayarajan added the state government has decided to take over Instrumentation Ltd, Palakkad, a central PSU, and efforts are on to re-float it as Instrumentation Ltd Kerala.

The state government has also informed BHEL director board of its interest to purchase 51 per cent shares owned by the Centre in Kasargod-based BHEL EML. 

“As the Centre is keen to offload its 51 per cent stakes, the state government has expressed its interest to purchase them. The state has got 49 per cent stake in it and the BHEL director board has agreed to it. The agreement for sale is underway,” he said.

The state government is also planning to set up a petrochemical park in 481 acres of land owned by FACT in Ambalamugal. 

