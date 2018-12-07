Home States Kerala

Kerala Youth Congress polls: Congress group war comes to fore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Youth Congress electoral rolls being finalised and the prominent ‘I’ and ‘A’ groups all geared up, group war rearing its ugly head is a major concern facing the party top brass at present. 

Interestingly, both the factions are banking on MLAs as candidates with ‘A’ group coming up with Shafi Parambil and ‘I’ group with K S Sabarinadhan. Incidentally, former KPCC president V M Sudheeran has fired the shots at the party leadership stating that crores are being spent on enrolling candidates in the electoral rolls.

While Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony and Mullappally Ramachandran want free and fair elections, group managers are having a major say. This has created a ruckus in the party. 

Hibi Eden MLA has, in a Facebook post, come out stating that he would not be a contestant for the post as he wants to make way for others. This is an indirect attack on present contenders who are both legislators. 
A senior leader of the Congress told Express: “P C Vishnunadh was Chengannur MLA and YC national general secretary when he became YC president. However, Vishnunadh did not form a proper team and the party ultimately lost its sitting seat. An MLA has to be in the constituency for more than four days a week.” Discussions are rife among party youth leaders that MLAs as candidates from both the factions would lead to the marginalisation of several leaders. 

However, the party group managers are not willing to risk the prestigious YC post by promoting fresh faces instead of known leaders. Sources in the Congress said already five lakh members have been enrolled in the electoral list of Youth Congress active members and elections will take place among these members. 

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told Express: “The Youth Congress polls will be free and fair. We are in the process of strengthening the party at the grassroots level. A strong Youth Congress is important for the party.”

