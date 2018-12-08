A befitting tribute

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Sunil, a music teacher by profession, never wanted to receive anything from his students. According to him, teaching is a divine act and it has to be done without expecting anything in return.

But, for the past three years, he failed to adhere to his stand as he is forced to receive a ‘gift’ from his student Bhavana, who is also a music teacher by profession. Under her guidance, Sunil’s daughter Devananda, a Class X student, secured A grade in the classical music competition in the state school youth festival.