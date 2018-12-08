Folk dance: Winner breaks stereotypes

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Breaking gender stereotypes, Vidhu Prakash T P from Malappuram was one of the few contestants who stood out in the boys’ folk dance competition.

Vidhu Prakash T P performing

in the folk dance in boys

category | A Sanesh

Minus the glory associatded with classical dance, Vidhu had been ribbed and ridiculed by his peer group for choosing Folk dance, which is mainly associated with girls. However, his interest in the dance form finally won the day.

“I have no classical dance background but I liked watching folk dance. Then I decided to learn it. It suited my body language and dancing style better,” said Vidhu.