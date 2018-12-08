Kanmani wins Hearts again

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: There was no stopping Kanmani, the student of VVHSS, Thamarakkulam here, as she pulled out all stops and bagged the ‘A’ grade in ‘kathakali sangeetham’ in the HSS category during the state school arts festival.

This is Kanmani’s fifth time as participant of the fest. A specially-gifted girl who was born without her arms, Kanmani had bagged the ‘A’ grade in ‘kathakali sangeetham’ as well as the ‘shastriya sangeetham’ competitions in last year’s fest which was held in Thrissur.

This time, the fest is being held in her home ground.