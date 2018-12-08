Home States Kerala

Kerala: Karunya Pharmacy hardly has any ‘mercy’ in pricing

The pharmacy’s current profit margin is 7 pc and above for most of the drugs as against the earlier margin of 2 pc for lifestyle medicines and 5 pc for other drugs.

Published: 08th December 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Medicines

Image used for representational purpose for medicines (File photo)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Karunya Community Pharmacy, the state-run retail chain to provide medicines at affordable prices, is now charging more than other outlets selling drugs at subsidised rates. The pharmacy’s current profit margin is 7 pc and above for most of the drugs as against the earlier margin of 2 pc for lifestyle medicines and 5 pc for other drugs.

The KCP is arguably the largest pharmacy retail chain in the state with 52 outlets in different districts. It is run by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL), a fully-owned government company formed in 2007 to provide essential drugs and equipment to public healthcare institutions.

A price comparison of selected drugs in the Karunya outlet on the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College campus with that of the In-house Drug Bank, another government-run pharmacy on the same campus, showed moderate to huge differences.

A 15-tab strip of Stator 10 mg, a cholestrol-lowering medicine, is sold for Rs 59.70 at the Karunya outlet while the IHDB rate is Rs 45. Karunya charges Rs 1,400 for one unit of Cresp 40 mcg injection while the IHDB rate is Rs 980. One unit of Canmab 440 mg injection, a drug to treat breast cancer, is sold for Rs 42,775 at Karunya while the IHDB price is Rs 20,790.

Health Secretary and chairman of KMSCL Rajeev Sadanandan said the KMSCL, being a government company, had limitations in making smart procurements when compared to other players. “Smart procurements by negotiating with the manufacturers may land the officials in trouble during the CAG audit. 

Also the KMSCL has constraints in purchasing when the market is conducive,” he said. “Karunya can sell at lower prices but it would be at the cost of transparency in operations,” he added. Interestingly, the IHDB is also a government organisation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karunya Community Pharmacy KMSCL Karunya outlet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp