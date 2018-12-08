Preparations for ‘Thanka Anki’ procession in final stages

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Preparations for the annual four-day ‘Thanka Anki’ procession, which begins from the Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple on December 23, are in the final stages. The procession carrying the ‘Thanka Anki’, the gold attire which will adorn the idol of Lord Ayyappa on the Mandala pooja day on December 27, will leave from Aranmula Lord Parthasarathi temple at 7 am on December 23.

The ‘Thanka Anki has been donated by late Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma of the Travancore Royal Family and will be taken in specially-decorated ‘chariot.’

Accompanied by a 15-member Devaswom team headed by Ajith Kumar, the procession will be accorded traditional receptions at Aranmula Punnamthottam temple, Nedumprayar temple, Elanthur Sree Ganapathi temple, Elanthur Bhagavathikunnu temple, Prakanam Edanattidom temple and Elavumthitta Devi temple on the first day before halting at Omallur Sree Rakthakandaswami temple.

On December 24, the procession will leave Omallur temple at 8 am and will be accorded reception at Kodunthara Sree Subramaniamswami temple, Pathanamthitta Sree Dharma Sastha temple and, Vettur Sree Mahavishnu temple before stopping at Konni Muringamangalam Sree Siva temple.

It will leave the temple at 8 am on December 25 and receive receptions at Vettur Sree Ayiravillan temple, Malayalapuzha Devi temple, Mekkozhur Rishikesha temple, Kadammanitta Rishikesa temple, Vadasserikara Prayar Sree Mahavishnu temple and Madamon Rishikesa temple before halting at Ranni-Perunadu Sree Dharma Sastha temple.

On December 26, the concluding day, the procession will be accorded receptions at Koonankara Sabari Saranashramam, Nilakkal Lord Mahadeva temple before reaching the Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple at 1 pm for noon halt.

Later, the procession, in which a volunteer of ABASS will carry the ‘Thanka Anki’ on his head, will reach Saramkuthi at 5 pm where a Devaswom team led by Sabarimala Devaswom executive officer Sudheesh Kumar will give it a reception and lead it to Sannidhanam.

Mandala pooja

Mandala pooja will be performed by the thantri after adorning the ‘Thanka Anki’ on Lord Ayyappa’s idol at 12.30 pm on December 27. The temple will be closed at 10 pm after athazha pooja and Harivarasanam.