Slump in post-flood tourism numbers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The total revenue garnered by the state from the tourism sector in the 2017 calendar year stood at a whopping Rs 33,383.68 crore. Of this, Rs 8,392.11 crore came exclusively from international tourists, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran informed the assembly.

The minister said more than 1.5 crore (1,57,65,390) tourists had visited the state in 2017. The number of international tourists who visited the state during the said period almost touched 11 lakh (10,91,870).

The most number of foreign tourists are from the UK, while visitors from Tamil Nadu constitute the most number of domestic tourists. The most favoured destination is Kochi.

However, the tourist footfall slumped after the crippling floods. In August and September, the arrival of international tourists reduced by 18.46 and 18.16 per cent respectively. During the same window, the domestic numbers fell, as well to 12.56 and 5.85 per cent.

Till this September, 1,21,00,968 tourists visited the state in total, of which only 7,82,118 were foreigners. Hartals also affect the tourism industry, Kadakampally said.

To beat the tourism blues, the Tourism Department will conduct promotional activities in various parts of the globe.

Foreign tourist numbers in Kerala

2012 7,93,696

2013 8,58,143

2014 9,23,366

2015 9,77,479

2016 10,38,419

2017 10,91,870