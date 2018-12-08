Tribal tunes of Kerala's Noolpuzha entice folk music lovers

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The joy and sorrows of the primitive ‘Kattunayakan’ tribal community of Noolpuzha in Wayanad were expressed through a traditional song, captivating folk music lovers at the ‘Daivathar’ auditorium of the Government UP School Thiruvambadi on Friday.

A seven-member team led by Nithya M R and Athira of the HS section of Rajiv Gandhi Model Residential School rendered the traditional song, which is usually sung during the ritual marking the onset of puberty in girls in the community.

The excellent performance by the team fetched an ‘A’ grade. The victory is a tribute to the Kattunayakan community, Nithya told Express. According to Prajod Irulam, the teacher of the school and a member of the community, the team members are from the community and marginalised sections of society.