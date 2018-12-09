Home States Kerala

Tipplers give Kerala government a ‘brewing challenge’

Creating a record of sorts, the Excise sleuths have seized over 3.5 lakh litres of wash this year, around half of which was made after the flood.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the state has misjudged the ‘fighting spirit’ of tipplers in the state. The state government had recently hiked excise duty on liquor to raise additional funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people. But the tipplers shot back the proposal of price hike by shifting to the brewing of illicit liquor. Creating a record of sorts, the Excise sleuths have seized over 3.5 lakh litres of wash this year, around half of which was made after the flood, while the average seizure was around 75,000 to one lakh litres in the previous years.

Speaking to Express, Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh said the unprecedented rise in the seizure of wash from various parts of the state was mainly after the state enforced around 10 per cent hike in liquor prices in the event of the flood in order to raise fund for rebuilding and rehabilitation. “The rise in liquor prices seemed to have forced the tipplers to bootlegging, but the department promptly tightened the noose around illegal brewers. We have even arrested a teacher for brewing illicit liquor from Alappuzha and she is under judicial custody now,” he said. 

According to the statistics available with the Excise Department, around 3.5 lakh litres of wash was seized by the sleuths this year, while the department had seized 1,124 litres arrack and 94,953 litres of wash in 2015-16 and 1,563 litres of arrack and 76,432 litres of wash in 2014-15. The department also registered as many as 8,316 Abkari cases from 2018 January to October 31, the highest in recent history. 

The availability of brewing equipment online has made things easy for the tipplers, said another senior officer with the department. Earlier, if the high range areas and other places where enforcement activities were relatively less were prone to bootlegging, now tipplers are brewing illicit liquor even in flats in cities, he said. 

Even though the cases attract rigorous imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of not less than Rs one lakh under Sections 55(A) and 55(I) of the Abkari Act, if found guilty, it is yet to act as a deterrent, if the rising cases are any indication. The combo of illicit liquor with wild meat is a popular cocktail among the tipplers, despite the availability of Indian and Foreign Made Foreign Liquors. The state government is also monitoring the sale of brewing equipment through online avenues, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan told the Assembly. 

‘Spirit’ fact files 
Seized around 3.5 lakhs litres wash this year. 
2014-15: 1,563 litres arrack and 76,432 litres wash seized.
2015-16: 1,124 litres arrack and 94,953 litres of wash seized.
Excise has registered as many as 8,316 Abkari cases from 2018 January to October 31

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
liquor illicit liquor excise duty on liquor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp