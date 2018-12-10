Departments asked to set up POS machines

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has asked all government departments and institutions to install POS machines for debit and credit card payments by December 31.

At present, several offices accept digital payments through banking channels and payment gateways. But, other modes of digital payment such as credit or debit card through POS machine, Bharat QR Code, BHIM, UPI, etc. are not being used for receiving payments.

All government institutions, including grant-in-aid institutions, PSUs, government-controlled educational and health institutions have been asked to follow the direction.

For utility service, payments on Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Bharat QR and other suitable modes should be offered. Organisations which have been asked to keep the December 31 deadline are: Motor Vehicles Department, KWA, KSEB, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, Consumer Federation, and the KSRTC. They have to set up facilities for accepting payment by debit card and credit card through POS machine and Bharat QR code, BHIM and UPI.