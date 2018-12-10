Home States Kerala

Departments asked to set up POS machines

The Finance Department has asked all government departments and institutions to install POS machines for debit and credit card payments by December 31. 

Published: 10th December 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of Debit and credit cards. (File Photo | Abraham Richard M)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Finance Department has asked all government departments and institutions to install POS machines for debit and credit card payments by December 31. 

At present, several offices accept digital payments through banking channels and payment gateways. But, other modes of digital payment such as credit or debit card through POS machine, Bharat QR Code, BHIM, UPI, etc. are not being used for receiving payments. 

All government institutions, including grant-in-aid institutions, PSUs, government-controlled educational and health institutions have been asked to follow the direction.                                 

For utility service, payments on Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Bharat QR and other suitable modes should be offered. Organisations which have been asked to keep the December 31 deadline are: Motor Vehicles Department, KWA, KSEB, Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation, Consumer Federation, and the KSRTC. They have to set up facilities for accepting payment by debit card and credit card through POS machine and Bharat QR code, BHIM and UPI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finance Department POS machines credit card payments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp