Home States Kerala

59th Kerala school Kalolsavam: Meet the talents

Here are a few of the lionhearts who braved umpteen challenges and emerged as winners at Asia's biggest youth festival.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

National High School in Perumbavoor got the third prize with A grade in the oppana competition

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state school kalolsavom is considered to be the biggest event of its kind for children in Asia. Every year, thousands of students between the ages of 13 and 18 flock to competition venues to showcase their talent. Here are a few of the lionhearts who braved umpteen challenges and emerged as winners. 

Ananthu S
For a 17-year-old, Ananthu S is well read and concerned about what is happening around him. The Class XII student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud, weaved magic when he won A grade in the Malayalam elocution competition in the higher secondary category.  ​

This is the first time that Ananthu has participated in the state-level competition. He attributes magic for his success in the youth festival. "I have been a magician for nine years.

It is imperative to talk on the stage and many a time, it will be impromptu. Being on stage has increased my confidence levels and made me eloquent," he says. The teenager aims to pursue a psychology major after school. "This will hopefully help me achieve my dream of being a mentalist," says Ananthu.

Ayisha P H 
Ayisha P H of GHSS Chathannur has scripted her success story with ease. She won A grade in English recitation in the high school category. 

Ghanasyam L Pai
The 13-year-old created wonder with his mridangam performance. Having trained in mridangam for over six years, Ghanasyam of TDHS Mattancherry won A grade in mridangam in the high school category. 
Belonging to a musically inclined family in Mattancherry, he is being trained by All India Radio's grade A  artist Balakrishna Kamath. 

A memorable win
In the district-level group song competition, St Teresa's Higher Secondary School won A grade. The song  was written by Chittoor Gopi and composed by Sebi Nayarambalam. The team members are Anupriyua Sujith, Aleena George, K M Pranavyadas, Sruthi Benny, Meenu Rosy, Anjana K K and Christa Jyothi. They got through to the state-level competition after winning the appeal.

Hrudaya R Krishnan and Hrudayesh R Krishnan
The power siblings, students of St Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal, own A grades in the respective competitions they participated in. While Hrudaya got A grade in Veena in the high school category, Hrudayesh won A grade in the classical music competition for boys in the same category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala school kalolsavom Kerala School Youth Festival Ernakulam schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp