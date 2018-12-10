59th Kerala school Kalolsavam: Meet the talents

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state school kalolsavom is considered to be the biggest event of its kind for children in Asia. Every year, thousands of students between the ages of 13 and 18 flock to competition venues to showcase their talent. Here are a few of the lionhearts who braved umpteen challenges and emerged as winners.

Ananthu S

For a 17-year-old, Ananthu S is well read and concerned about what is happening around him. The Class XII student of Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud, weaved magic when he won A grade in the Malayalam elocution competition in the higher secondary category. ​

This is the first time that Ananthu has participated in the state-level competition. He attributes magic for his success in the youth festival. "I have been a magician for nine years.

It is imperative to talk on the stage and many a time, it will be impromptu. Being on stage has increased my confidence levels and made me eloquent," he says. The teenager aims to pursue a psychology major after school. "This will hopefully help me achieve my dream of being a mentalist," says Ananthu.

Ayisha P H

Ayisha P H of GHSS Chathannur has scripted her success story with ease. She won A grade in English recitation in the high school category.

Ghanasyam L Pai

The 13-year-old created wonder with his mridangam performance. Having trained in mridangam for over six years, Ghanasyam of TDHS Mattancherry won A grade in mridangam in the high school category.

Belonging to a musically inclined family in Mattancherry, he is being trained by All India Radio's grade A artist Balakrishna Kamath.

A memorable win

In the district-level group song competition, St Teresa's Higher Secondary School won A grade. The song was written by Chittoor Gopi and composed by Sebi Nayarambalam. The team members are Anupriyua Sujith, Aleena George, K M Pranavyadas, Sruthi Benny, Meenu Rosy, Anjana K K and Christa Jyothi. They got through to the state-level competition after winning the appeal.

Hrudaya R Krishnan and Hrudayesh R Krishnan

The power siblings, students of St Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal, own A grades in the respective competitions they participated in. While Hrudaya got A grade in Veena in the high school category, Hrudayesh won A grade in the classical music competition for boys in the same category.