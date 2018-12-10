Large number of entries delays drama competition

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The drama stage ‘Aswamedham’ at Mary Immaculate Higher Secondary School at Poomkavu witnessed the inordinate delay of the event. It delayed the results of the State School Youth Festival.

Initially, 14 teams entered the state competition which began by 9.30 am on Sunday. However, the number reached 36 through appeals and delayed the entire schedule of the event. The dramas were above expectations. The students performed well with the different themes and relevant social issues.

The insecurity of girls in the society, flood, communal harmony and other subjects attracted the audience. Higher Secondary School, Peringode, Palakkad, presented the drama ‘Nile Diary’, a play written by Arun Lal based on the story of ‘Thodinappuram Parambinappuram’ written by R Unni. The insecurity of the girl child in the present society is the theme of the play. An abandoned girl child and her blind caretaker are the main characters of the drama and their performance attracted drama lovers.

Anjana Sree and Sandhra of the school played dominant roles in the play. Sudheer Peringode, said the drama discussed the present situation of the loneliness of girls and their insecurity. “The abandoned girls are facing challenges from the society and we tried to express their grief through the drama,” he said.