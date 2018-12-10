Navy seizes arms from illegal fishing vessel off Somalia

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Sunayna, a patrol vessel of Southern Naval Command, on Friday detected a suspicious fishing vessel approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra Island. Upon investigation, the ship found that the vessel was engaged in illegal fishing in the area and was also in possession of four high caliber AK-47s and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons.

INS Sunayna has been deployed on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since October this year.

The complex relationship between Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and piracy has been acknowledged in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2383 (2017) and warships deployed in the area are always on the lookout for such illegal activities.

INS Sunayna seized the arms and ammunition from the vessel, under the authority accorded by UNSCR 2383 (2017).

The vessel was thoroughly searched and allowed to proceed after confiscation of the arms and ammunition, to prevent their illegal use later by the crew for piracy-related activities.