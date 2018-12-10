Home States Kerala

Navy seizes arms from illegal fishing vessel off Somalia

INS Sunayna has been deployed on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since October this year.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Navy personnel of INS Sunayna in action

By Express News Service

KOCHI: INS Sunayna, a patrol vessel of Southern Naval Command, on Friday detected a suspicious fishing vessel approximately 25 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia, in the vicinity of Socotra Island. Upon investigation, the ship found that the vessel was engaged in illegal fishing in the area and was also in possession of four high caliber AK-47s and one Light Machine Gun, along with ammunition for these weapons. 

INS Sunayna has been deployed on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden since October this year.
The complex relationship between Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing and piracy has been acknowledged in the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2383 (2017) and warships deployed in the area are always on the lookout for such illegal activities. 

INS Sunayna seized the arms and ammunition from the vessel, under the authority accorded by UNSCR 2383 (2017). 

The vessel was thoroughly searched and allowed to proceed after confiscation of the arms and ammunition, to prevent their illegal use later by the crew for piracy-related activities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Light Machine Gun INS Sunayna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp