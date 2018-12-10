Home States Kerala

P&ARD: Shortage of hands affects KeLSA working

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the recommendations of operational change and strengthening of the workforce, the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department (P&ARD) has submitted its work-study report on the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) and the allied institutions to the state government. 

The study which focused primarily on assessing the workload of the staff pointed out inadequate staff strength had affected the functioning of the offices. The study covered KeLSA (head office), High Court (HC) Legal Services Committee, Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre (ADRC) at HC, 14 District Legal Services Authority, selected Taluk Legal Services Committee (TLSC), District ARDCs and Permanent Lok Adalat. 

“The report recommended to create 284 posts in the office of KeLSA and allied institutions, starting from TLSC. Along with that, it has also stressed the need to have a uniform procedure for the working of offices, including the Legal Aid Clinics,” said an officer with the P&ARD. 

At the same time, it is said to avoid financial liability of Rs 7.31 crore due to additional seats, thrust is given to start only the most essential posts. It further states considering the social significance and the service offered by the legal service institutions, the said expenditure ‘need not have to be viewed as too high.’ 
The other major suggestions include providing induction training to the officers deputed to KeLSA.  

“The staff with KeLSA and its allied institutions are on deputation. They were found to have a little knowledge about the working of the institution.  It is recommended the officers deputed should be given an induction training regarding their nature of work, activities, objectives and others,” said the report. 

The report stated that as the appointment of a permanent chairman for the legal services institutions will be helpful for the effective implementation of legal services the authorities should make an amendment in Legal Services Authorities Act 1987. While proposing direct recruitment of staffs at KeLSA and allied institutions, P&ARD recommends to handover the same to the Kerala Public Service Commission. 

P and ARD which conducts work study of departments in general had to receive special sanction from the Chief Minister to conduct such a study at KeLSA as it is a statutory body established through a Central Act. 

