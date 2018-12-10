Home States Kerala

Tense situation at Piravom Valiapally

According to Fr Joshy Mathew of the Jacobite faction, the Orthodox faction wants complete control of the church

Published: 10th December 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tense situation prevails at the Piravom St Mary’s Jacobite Syrian Cathedral (Piravom Valiyapally) with the parishioners belonging to the Jacobite faction continuing their prayer protest inside the church, while over 400 policemen are camped outside. With the meeting called by the District Collector failing to break the stalemate, all eyes are on the outcome of the hearing of a petition filed by the Orthodox faction in the Kerala High Court, slated for Tuesday. 

According to Fr Joshy Mathew of the Jacobite faction, the Orthodox faction wants complete control of the church. “They say the 1934 Malankara Church constitution needs to be implemented as per the SC order. However, the church was being administered as per the constitution. Their demand for handing over of the administration can’t be accepted,” he said.

“As of now, the protests are peaceful. But if the police decide to forcefully remove the faithful, the situation might take a turn for the worse,” he said. “We are ready to allow them to offer prayers and we have conveyed the same at the meeting called by the District Collector,” said Fr Joshy.

Fr Johns Abraham Konat, spokesperson for the Orthodox faction, said the government has no other option but to implement the SC ruling. “It says the church administration has to be handed over as per 1934 Malankara Church guidelines,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cathedral Piravom Jacobite faction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp